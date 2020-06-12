LINCOLN – Nebraska will focus its federal COVID-19 aid on helping small businesses and livestock producers, retraining unemployed and underemployed workers for high-demand jobs, and expanding broadband Internet in rural areas, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday.

The state is receiving about $1 billion from the CARES Act enacted by Congress, and much of it will be distributed as grants of $12,000 each to small businesses and farmers with at least 20 head of livestock and one to 10 employees.

"These grant programs are going to be on a first-come, first-served basis, so they're not going to reach every small business and livestock operator," Ricketts said at a press conference on Friday. But, he added, it should help a majority of those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent estimate by the Nebraska Farm Bureau put the losses suffered by farmers, due to depressed prices and lack of slaughtering capacity, at up to $3.7 billion. Thousands of Nebraska have lost jobs or been placed on furlough due to social distancing precautions that closed schools, restaurants and other businesses.

About $40 million will be spent on infrastructure grants to broadband providers to expand services into unserved and underserved areas of Nebraska. 

Ricketts billed Friday's press conference as a “Get Nebraska Growing” briefing. 

Applications for the grants are expected to begin on Monday. Access the website, getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov for more information or call 855-264-6858.

Martha Stoddard

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul

