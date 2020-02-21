The Justice Department is suing the village of Walthill, saying the northeast Nebraska community is illegally blocking an evangelical congregation from building a new church.
The suit alleges that the the village is violating the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act by impeding the construction of the church.
Light of the World Gospel Ministries, a nondenominational Christian congregation, is seeking to build a larger church on property it owns on Walthill's Main Street. The congregation has been in Walthill since 2007 and has been meeting in a former funeral home.
Walthill is located within the Omaha Reservation.
In 2013, the church bought several lots across the street from its meeting hall for an expanded building. At that time, the village board approved the permits needed for the church, but then revoked them in June 2014.
According to the federal lawsuit, the village's actions placed an undue burden on the church and resulted in the congregation being treated unfairly compared with other groups in Walthill.
The suit also says the church has been hampered in its efforts to serve its congregation. The suit says the church's current building lacks sufficient room for all of its 200 congregants to meet, so some people have stopped attending.
The lawsuit notes that other entities have been allowed to build structures in the business district. Since revoking the congregation's special building permit in 2014, the village board has approved the relocation of the library to Main Street and construction of a clinic on Main Street, the lawsuit notes.
According to a 2018 lawsuit by the church, some village leaders have said they want to reserve Main Street for industrial redevelopment by the Omaha Tribe.
Additionally, according to court documents, at least one village board member has expressed concern about a church, which doesn't pay taxes, occupying space in a commercial district that could be used by a taxpaying entity. The board member has expressed a preference for the church locate in a residential district.
The issue has been simmering for several years, and relations between the community and congregation have been tense. Church members have alleged that bricks have been thrown at them and, at least on one occasion, a congregant's tires were slashed.
For their part, some area residents have claimed, according to the federal lawsuit, that the congregation "had proselytized in ways they believed to be offensive or that members of the (church) held unfavorable religious views of Native Americans or Native American religious beliefs."
Court documents indicate that the majority of the village board were members of the Omaha Tribe at the time that the board voted to revoke the church's permit.
In 2018, First Liberty Institute, a national law firm specializing in religious freedom, assisted the church is filing a federal lawsuit against Walthill. That suit is pending. Roger Byron, Senior Counsel at First Liberty Institute, welcomed the Justice Department's intervention.
"It’s time for Village of Walthill officials to reverse their unlawful decisions that keep our client from revitalizing a run-down part of Main Street,” Bryon said.
Jason Grams, outside legal counsel for the Village of Walthill, said the community would not comment on pending litigation.
