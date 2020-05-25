Nebraska State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a source tells The World-Herald.

A state senator, who asked not to be named because the illness is a family matter, confirmed Moser's hospitalization. Others, including Moser's family and Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, could not be reached for comment. 

Moser is hospitalized at Nebraska Medical Center, the senator said.

Taylor Wilson, spokesman for the medical center, said he could not comment on patient hospitalizations.

The 68-year-old senator is married and has three children. He was a longtime mayor of Columbus before being elected to the legislature in 2018.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

