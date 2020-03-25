Science Fest

Danny McCarthy, 3, right, and his brother Adam, 7, check out a kinetic ball in the Creighton University renewable energy booth during the Nebraska Science Festival at the Durham Museum in 2017. 

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

Organizers have canceled the 2020 Nebraska Science Festival that had been scheduled to begin April 3. 

Although live events are canceled, organizers will  hold a few virtual events online including, the social media scavenger hunt. The festival is planning to schedule a science day, a few events, and a keynote speaker in October.

Organizers spent the past few weeks collecting information regarding coronavirus's potential impact on festival events that had been scheduled through April 26. The decision to cancel was made after consultation with experts at the Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine.

Please check the Nebraska Science Festival website at www.nescifest.com for updated details. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

