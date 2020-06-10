The Nebraska prison system will offer coronavirus testing to all inmates, the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a statement late Tuesday.
Participation will be voluntary, Scott Frakes said. Testing will be done in the coming weeks at all 10 state facilities through TestNebraska, the state's public-private testing partnership.
To date, seven inmates have tested positive for the virus. All were at the Omaha Community Corrections Center.
Also Tuesday, corrections officials reported that another staff worker has tested positive for the virus.
The person works at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and is self-isolating at home.
So far, 19 corrections employees have tested positive and 10 have recovered and returned to work, according to the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.