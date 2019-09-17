A 66-year-old Nebraska state prison inmate being treated for a medical condition died Monday at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.
Louis L. Burks, formerly of Omaha, was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Burks began serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child in Douglas County in 2013.
The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will conduct an investigation as required whenever an inmate dies in the custody.
