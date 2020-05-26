20200526_new_porkdonation

While the pigs for the Pork Cares Campaign are being donated by Nebraska pork producers, the group is seeking donations to help with transportation and processing costs.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Animal Science and UNL’s Loeffel Meat Laboratory have begun an initiative to connect Nebraska pork producers with people in the state who face food insecurity.

Through the Pork Cares initiative, the association and UNL are helping Nebraska pork producers donate pigs to Nebraska food bank programs.

Manager Calvin Schrock, students, staff and faculty operate the meat lab, where the pork is processed and packaged. The Food Bank of Lincoln plans to distribute the donated pork throughout Nebraska.

Pork Cares is seeking donations to help with transportation and processing costs.

Donations can be made at nepork.org or sent to the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, 4435 O St., Suite 200, Lincoln, NE, 68510.

“It’s exciting; it’s a good thing,” said Bill Luckey, one of the initiative’s founders. “We are doing our best to make lemonade out of lemons. We’ll do our best to keep it going and see where it takes us."

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email