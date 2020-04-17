LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that Nebraska’s plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions may differ from President Trump’s guidelines for reopening the country.

Speaking the day after the president unveiled the guidelines to governors and the public, Ricketts said he likes that the guidelines call for a gradual easing of restrictions. He said that approach aligns with what the state has been considering.

But he plans to work with federal, state and local officials on specifics of how Nebraska will emerge from the directed health measures put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. He said restrictions may be eased on a region-by-region basis in the state.

He also said not to look for any changes before the end of April.

“No one document is going to work as a one-size-fits-all answer,” Ricketts said. “We’re going to put together a plan that is right for Nebraska.”

The governor commented at a daily coronavirus briefing that highlighted the need for Nebraskans to be mindful of their mental health, and not just their physical health, as they cope with a potentially deadly virus in the community and the social isolation created by calls to avoid person-to-person interactions.

“It’s OK to ask for help. You’re definitely not alone,” said Sheri Dawson, who heads the behavioral health division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The financial stress and isolation of the pandemic are likely to increase anxiety and depression, she said, urging Nebraskans to keep in contact with one another via social media or the telephone, and to look out after those who struggle with mental illnesses.

She suggested that people make time at least twice a week to take stock of their thoughts and feelings, with “wellness Wednesdays” and “follow-through Fridays.”

Mental health and substance abuse treatment has been “turned upside down” by the social distancing requirements, said former State Sen. Annette Dubas, who heads the Nebraska Association of Behavioral Health Organizations.

She said that providers of mental health care have turned to holding counseling sessions online or via video conferencing. But she also noted that those approaches have drawbacks for clients without computers, smart phones or Internet access.

“There is no health without behavioral health,” Dubas said.

The former senator, whose family farms, said that farmers were already under stress due to low farm prices and trade wars, and that the virus has only compounded worries. Dubas said the number of calls coming into a state farm crisis hotline is rivaling the number received during the farm recession of the 1980s.

In other topics Friday:

>> Business loans. Nebraska businesses took full advantage of the small business loans made available through the federal stimulus legislation. Ricketts said businesses in the state applied for 18,565 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, totaling $2.7 billion and covering 75% of eligible payroll, which is the highest percentage of any state.

The $349 billion program ran out of money on Thursday, after just 13 days of operation. Ricketts declined to say whether he favors putting more money into the program. He said that is a question for Congress. The money is intended to help small businesses stay open and keep workers on the job.

>> Quarantine housing. People needing a place to quarantine themselves after being exposed to or coming down with the coronavirus will have more places to do so, starting Saturday. Ricketts said the state has made arrangements for people to stay in dormitories at the University of Nebraska’s Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses.

The rooms also are available for people who may need a safe place recover from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. National Guard members will monitor people’s health and take care of security and maintenance, while university dining staff will provide meals.

Additional rooms could be made available at the state colleges in Wayne, Peru and Chadron and at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in McCook. Ricketts said people need to contact their local health departments if they need to use the housing option.

