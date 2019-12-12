Randy Essex

Randy Essex was announced as the World-Herald's executive editor Thursday.

 RANDY ESSEX

Randy Essex, a Nebraska native and veteran newspaper editor, will serve as the next executive editor of the Omaha World-Herald, and he told the staff he supports “good journalism above all else.”

World-Herald Publisher Todd Sears announced the hiring of Essex to the news staff Thursday, and in a note to the company cited Essex’s “sharp mind for content” and his involvement in rapidly growing a digital audience at the Detroit Free Press.

Essex, 61, said his goal is to do "journalism that we're all really proud of" and promote its value to readers. He cited an interest in watchdog coverage, shoe leather reporting, data journalism and good writing.

“We can do the best work of our careers in this disrupted industry,” Essex said. “We can."

Essex has served as senior content director at the Detroit Free Press since December 2017. Before that, he was editor and publisher at the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, a Colorado newspaper that had a print circulation of 9,000.

He held previous editor positions at the Cincinnati Enquirer, during an earlier stint with the Detroit Free Press and at the Des Moines Register, where he oversaw political coverage at times and became assistant managing editor.

Born and raised in Beatrice, Essex attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he worked at the Daily Nebraskan and obtained his journalism degree. He was a World-Herald intern in 1979.

At The World-Herald, Essex replaces Melissa Matczak, who left the newspaper in September. He will start on Jan. 6.

Essex said he believes in “actively listening” to the community to understand its “pain points” and to find the issues that matter in people’s everyday lives. With the changes in the industry, he said the newspaper must decide how it can bring value to the conversations happening in the community and help solve problems.

He said The World-Herald and Omaha will continue to be integrally linked.

“I believe that an institution like this will continue to be vital in its community.”

