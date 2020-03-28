Nebraska Methodist Health System has put in place visitor restrictions effective Saturday to protect patients, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The visitor policies include: 

  • Only one healthy individual is allowed to visit per patient.
  • No visitors are allowed under the age of 18.
  • Patients in the newborn intensive care unit may have two parents or designated health partners. 
  • No visitors are allowed in isolation rooms. 

Some extraordinary circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to a press release from the Nebraska Methodist Health System. 

The new visitor policies apply to all Methodist Health System locations. 

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 71