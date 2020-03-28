Nebraska Methodist Health System has put in place visitor restrictions effective Saturday to protect patients, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visitor policies include:

Only one healthy individual is allowed to visit per patient.

No visitors are allowed under the age of 18.

Patients in the newborn intensive care unit may have two parents or designated health partners.

No visitors are allowed in isolation rooms.

Some extraordinary circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to a press release from the Nebraska Methodist Health System.

The new visitor policies apply to all Methodist Health System locations.