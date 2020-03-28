Nebraska Methodist Health System has put in place visitor restrictions effective Saturday to protect patients, staff and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visitor policies include:
- Only one healthy individual is allowed to visit per patient.
- No visitors are allowed under the age of 18.
- Patients in the newborn intensive care unit may have two parents or designated health partners.
- No visitors are allowed in isolation rooms.
Some extraordinary circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to a press release from the Nebraska Methodist Health System.
The new visitor policies apply to all Methodist Health System locations.