Nebraska Medicine is restricting hospital and clinic visitors effective Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exceptions can be made for pediatric and childbirth patients, as well as in other extenuating circumstances.

Staff will be on hand to escort patients in need of assistance. Guests will be asked to return to their cars.

Nebraska Medicine’s outpatient pharmacies are offering curbside prescription delivery.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 61

For information, visit nebraskamed.com/patients. — Nancy Gaarder

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

