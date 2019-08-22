Tourism tshirt mug

The Nebraska Legislature on Thursday gave first-round approval to a bill that would allow the Nebraska Tourism Commission to sell promotional items as a way to capitalize on the publicity frenzy caused by the adoption of the state’s new tourism motto last year: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

LINCOLN — Visiting Nebraska may not be "for everyone," as the tourism campaign says, but the motto is a national award winner.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Travel Association awarded Nebraska Tourism a 2019 Mercury Award for excellence in creative destination marketing for the state's 10-month-old travel motto: “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone."

The award has announced in front of an audience of 1,100 at a conference in Austin, Texas.

“This is an honor and a big deal for the state of Nebraska,” said John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission. He said it was the first time he could remember that the state had won an award at the Travel Association's Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations.

According to the Tourism Commission, judges liked the "honest, authentic, approach to positioning" and said the commission had "worked with tight budget constraints and drove admirable results.”

“Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” debuted in October, and went viral, gaining more than $7.1 million in publicity value due to attention from media like "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Overall traffic to the VisitNebraska.com is up nearly 30% since the campaign began, with orders of the state travel guide up by 20%, according to Erin Lenz, a spokeswoman for the State Tourism Commission.

Not everyone is in love with the slogan. Some letters to the editor have complained that it was an abrupt, about-face from the state's unofficial slogan — "Nebraska: The Good Life" — and wasn't inclusive.

But Lenz said that some criticism is to be expected "with everything."

Visit Omaha also received an award at the Austin event for a creative, custom mailer sent beforehand to trade show attendees. It increased attendance at their booth, resulting in Visit Omaha interacting with more meeting planners than ever before, the commission said.

