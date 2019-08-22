LINCOLN — Visiting Nebraska may not be "for everyone," but the state's new tourism motto is a national award winner.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Travel Association awarded Nebraska Tourism a 2019 Mercury Award for excellence in creative destination marketing for the state's new travel motto: “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone." The award has announced in front of an audience of 1,100 at a conference in Austin, Texas.
John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director, said it was the first time he could remember that the state had won an award at the Travel Association's Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations.
“This is an honor and a big deal for the state of Nebraska,” Ricks said.
According to the Tourism Commission, judges liked the "honest, authentic, approach to positioning" and that the Commission had "worked with tight budget constraints and drove admirable results.”
“Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” debuted in October, and went viral, gaining more than $7.1 million in publicity value due to attention from media like "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Overall traffic to the VisitNebraska.com is up nearly 30% since the campaign began, with orders of the state travel guide up by 20%, according to Erin Lenz, a spokeswoman for the State Tourism Commission.
Not everyone is in love with the slogan. Some letters to the editor have complained that it was an abrupt, about-face from the state's unofficial slogan: "Nebraska: The Good Life." But Lenz said that some criticism is to be expected "with everything."
Visit Omaha also received an award at the Austin event for a creative, custom mailer sent beforehand to trade show attendees. It increased attendance at their booth, resulting in Visit Omaha interacting with more meeting planners than ever before, the commission said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.