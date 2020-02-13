mathewgoadmugshot

Mathew S. Goad, 34, of North Platte was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for conspiracy and production of child pornography.

A Nebraska man will spend 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child and then sharing video of the assault.

Mathew S. Goad, 34, and another man produced the video of a “very young” child, federal officials say. The other man is to be sentenced at a later date, according to U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office.

Few details of the case are being released to protect the identity of the child, said Mike Norris, chief of the criminal division for the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Goad, of North Platte, was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard for conspiracy and production of child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon release, he'll be under lifetime supervision.

Investigators came upon Goad during an investigation of another person suspected of child pornography. During that March 2019 investigation of a suspect in Kansas City, forensic examiners found screenshots on the Kansas City individual's computer of a chat between that person and Goad. During that chat, Goad said he'd assaulted a child and had a recording that he would send. He subsequently did send the video.

After his arrest, Goad admitted to the video. Authorities found 3,400 image files and 800 video files of child pornography on Goad's laptop, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Kelly, the U.S. Attorney, said Goad's actions will have a lifelong impact on his victim and the child's family. The lengthy sentence, he said, sends "a powerful message to those who prey on the most vulnerable of children."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson also praised the long sentence. "(The sentence) should reassure the public that the FBI will vigorously pursue child predators until justice is served and children are rescued," she said.

