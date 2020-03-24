A 51-year-old Nebraska man died early Wednesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash about 18 miles southeast of David City in Butler County.
David L. Krafka, of Dwight, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the Butler County Sheriff's Office said Krafka was westbound on Nebraska Highway 66 just west of Dwight shortly after midnight when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
Krafka, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
