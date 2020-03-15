A Nebraska man was found dead Saturday after his 2004 Cadillac SRX left the roadway and landed in a Lancaster County creek.
Richard Felsing, of Crete, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police said Felsing was on his way home after attending a party in Lincoln on Friday night.
Friends of Felsing called law enforcement for assistance in finding the 54-year-old after he did not return home. Police in Crete were able to ping Felsing's cellphone in the area of 40th Street and Saltillo Road.
Lancaster County deputies began looking for Felsing, but they were unsuccessful until a passerby located a vehicle in a creek bed between 14th and 25th Streets on Saltillo Road. Deputies found Felsing dead in the front of the Cadillac and turned the investigation over to Lincoln police.
Investigators determined the Cadillac was traveling westbound on Saltillo Road when it lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle fell approximately 10 feet into the creek bed. The time of the incident is not known.
