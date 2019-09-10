A 38-year-old Nebraska man died early Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.
Brian C. Gurule of Kearney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office. A passing motorist noticed the crash and called authorities about 1:15 a.m.
Investigators determined that Gurule, who was wearing a seat belt, was eastbound near mile marker 299, just west of the Wood River interchange. He apparently lost control of the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving.
The pickup left the roadway, went into a ditch on the south side of the road and hit a tree.
The Wood River Fire Department assisted at the scene.
