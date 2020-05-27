A Norfolk, Nebraska man died Tuesday night following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 just near West Branch, Iowa. 

James D. Feyerherm, 66, was pronounced dead at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Officials said a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.

Investigators determined Feyerherm was driving a semi-trailer truck eastbound on I-80 about 9 p.m. The truck left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into treeline to the south. 

An autopsy has been ordered. The incident remains under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

