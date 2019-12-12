A 63-year-old Nebraska man traveling on Interstate 29 was critically injured Wednesday night when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a parked semitrailer truck at a rest stop in Mills County, Iowa.
John Burr of Bellevue was flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A hospital spokesman said Thursday that Burr was in fair condition. The driver of the semi, 64-year-old Ivan Robinson of Richardson, Texas, was not injured.
Investigators determined that Burr was going south on I-29 in a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup and exited the Interstate about 6 p.m.
The pickup entered the rest area and crashed into a trailer being pulled by Robinson that was parked in the truck area. The pickup came to a rest under the trailer. The trailer was towed away, but Robinson was able to drive the 2016 Volvo semi.
