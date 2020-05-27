LINCOLN — Nebraska's budget director will join Gov. Pete Ricketts Wednesday to talk about the federal coronavirus relief money coming into the state. 

A series of federal legislation has made nearly $9.2 billion available to help Nebraska during the pandemic. Nearly two-thirds of the total is being provided through Paycheck Protection Program loans to help small businesses hang on to employees.

Money also is available through various programs to help families, workers, health care providers, schools, nonprofits and state and local governments.

The governor's briefing comes as health officials report more than 12,600 coronavirus cases and 153 deaths in the state. 

