LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that Nebraska is in line to get about $10.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief money this year.

The total includes about $1.6 billion of stimulus payments that were sent directly to Nebraska households. Nearly two-thirds of the rest — some $6.4 billion — is going out through the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses keep employees on their payroll.

Money also is earmarked for various programs to help struggling families, unemployed workers, health care providers, schools, human service organizations, and state and local governments.

Ricketts said the federal support will be "significant" in helping Nebraska cope with the economic and social disruptions caused by the coronavirus and steps taken to slow its spread.

"Whenever you have an emergency, the government does more than when you have normal times," he said. "I think it's appropriate when we have an emergency like this pandemic, which we haven't had in over 100 years, the federal government takes steps to make sure that we can protect ourselves and recover."

Included in the total is $1.25 billion intended to offset coronavirus-related costs of states and local governments. Douglas County will get $166 million of that amount, based on a formula in the federal legislation.

On Wednesday, the governor outlined plans for using the remaining money to fill in gaps. He said state officials are talking with Douglas County about how they can jointly meet the needs of Omaha city government.

The governor's briefing comes as health officials report more than 12,600 coronavirus cases and 153 deaths in the state.

