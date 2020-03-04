Omaha lawyer Ann Ashford saw enough on Super Tuesday to take sides in the Democrats’ presidential primary.
Ashford, a Democratic candidate in the 2nd Congressional District, on Wednesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. She said he has the best chance to unite Democrats and the country and beat President Donald Trump, a Republican.
“Last night showed us that in 2020, the nation is again rejecting revolutionary candidates who will continue to fight for the sake of fighting,” Ashford said.
Her Democratic challengers in the Omaha area’s House race, 2018 nominee Kara Eastman and Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison, say they have no plans to take sides in the presidential race.
All three are competing in the May 12 Democratic primary in Nebraska. The winner will advance to the general election to take on U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a retired brigadier general in the Air Force seeking his third term.
Super Tuesday’s results winnowed the field of Democratic candidates to challenge Trump. Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders separated themselves from the pack with victories.
Eastman’s 2020 bid has been endorsed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus that includes one Senate member, Sanders, but she has not endorsed him.
Campaign spokesman Dave Pantos said Wednesday that Eastman “has always been focused on our race and replacing Don Bacon with someone who puts country over party.”
Ron Childs, a Harrison campaign spokesman, noted that she tweeted Wednesday that Democrats will need to come together once a nominee is chosen.
"Whoever our presidential nominee will be, they'll need the support of all of us Democrats!" she tweeted.
The way to win back the White House is with teamwork & unity. It's fine to be passionate about your candidate now, but once the primaries are over, the infighting must end. Whoever our presidential nominee will be, they'll need the support of all of us Democrats!#VoteBlue pic.twitter.com/e2RXhda1V7— Gladys Harrison (@Gladys4Congress) March 4, 2020
