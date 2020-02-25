The new coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally. As of Tuesday, mainland China has reported 2,663 deaths, and a handful of other nations have reported small numbers of fatalities. The United States reports 57 cases and no deaths.

Q. That sounds pretty scary. Should I be worried?

A: The Americans identified so far with the disease had recently been in China or had close contact with someone who became infected in China. In addition, public health officials report that many of the U.S. cases have been relatively mild infections.

The number of deaths in China is startling, but remember, even a virus with a low fatality rate can kill many people if the number of infections is large. For example, influenza kills 0.14% of infected patients, said Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics, molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. But because the flu is so common — infecting up to 45 million Americans a season — deaths could climb as high as 61,000 people each flu season just in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Q: What is the mortality rate from this virus?

A: News reports and health officials have reported widely varied estimates of death rates for this outbreak. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine, health policy and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, cautions that calculating those numbers in a fast-moving outbreak is difficult.

It’s not surprising that mortality rates for the coronavirus vary dramatically, based on where diagnoses were made, Schaffner said. For example, a report from mid-February from the Imperial College of London found a mortality rate of 18% for cases detected in the epicenter, Hubei province, where only patients with unusual pneumonia or severe breathing problems were being tested for the virus. Outside China, health officials test anyone with a cough and fever who has visited Hubei — a much larger number — producing a mortality rate of 1.2% to 5.6%.

Q: How is the virus spreading? Do you need to worry only about people sneezing next to you?

A: The rapid spread of the coronavirus suggests that it is transmitted person-to-person, much like influenza: An infected person coughs out moist droplets containing the virus, and another person breathes them in, Schaffner said.

Because the moist droplets fall to the ground within 3 to 6 feet, patients are most likely to infect people with whom they are in close contact. These droplets also can land on surfaces, such as door handles, and infect people who touch the contaminated surface, then touch their mouth or eyes.

It’s much less common for viruses to spread through so-called airborne transmission, in which viruses float in the air for a long time, like measles or chickenpox, Hotez said.

Q: Can the virus spread through plumbing?

A: The diagnosis of a woman who lived in a Hong Kong apartment with an unsealed pipe raised the question of whether COVID-19 may have been transmitted through the building’s plumbing. A 2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, caused by another type of coronavirus is believed to have infected 321 residents of the Amoy Gardens apartment complex in Hong Kong because the virus may have spread through a plume of warm air that traveled through the pipes.

While the Amoy Gardens outbreak was striking, experts think it was a one-time phenomenon. No one has found another example of a coronavirus spreading through plumbing, said Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Q: Can people without symptoms spread the virus?

A: Anecdotal reports that patients without symptoms can spread COVID-19 have been widely publicized. But scientists have not confirmed such transmissions, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore. Other coronaviruses, such as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, have not been shown to spread in patients without symptoms.

A report from Germany, published this year in the New England Journal of Medicine, pointing to a case in which someone was infected by an asymptomatic person “has been shown to be inaccurate” because the primary patient “did have symptoms at the time she spread the virus,” he said. She had taken medication to reduce her fever.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.