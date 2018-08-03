WASHINGTON (AP) — Responding to wide-ranging criticism that it lacked a clear national strategy to protect U.S. elections, the White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump has directed a “vast, governmentwide effort” to protect the cornerstone of American democracy.
John Bolton, the national security adviser, also wrote in a letter to Senate Democrats that “President Trump has not and will not tolerate interference in America’s system of representative government.”
The warning to American adversaries came as top U.S. intelligence and homeland security officials raised alarms about potential efforts to influence the 2018 and 2020 elections. Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen said: “Our democracy is in the crosshairs.”
Top officials appeared together at the White House on Thursday to try to reassure the American people that they are doing everything in their power to address the threat.
“We’re throwing everything at it,” Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said.
National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone said the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command “are prepared to conduct operations against those actors attempting to undermine our nation’s midterm elections.”
