WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wrongly claimed Tuesday that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he railed against the idea of non-citizens voting.
Trump was advocating for voter ID requirements at a Tampa, Florida, rally Tuesday when he claimed the only time people don't need ID is when they want to vote.
He said: "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."
It's unclear when the president last purchased groceries or anything else himself.
Trump had been railing against the idea of allowing non-citizens to vote, saying, "Only American citizens should vote in American elections."
He said: "The time has come for voter ID like everything else."
Trump also compared himself to an icon of the Republican Party, Abraham Lincoln.
Trump asserted Tuesday night at a rally in Tampa, Florida, that he's the most popular person in the Republican Party.
Trump told supporters that he can be "more presidential than any president in history," except for Lincoln, "with that big hat." The president was joking that "Abe Lincoln is tough."
The president has claimed in recent days that he has higher poll numbers than Lincoln. But he doesn't mention that there were no scientific opinion polls in the 1860s when Lincoln was president.
