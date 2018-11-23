VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, an Omaha native, to an organizing committee for a February abuse prevention summit whose stakes have grown after the Holy See blocked U.S. bishops from taking action to address the scandal.
In addition, the pope chose the Vatican’s top sex abuse investigator and a close U.S. ally. Abuse survivors and women working at the Vatican will also contribute . Notably absent from the lineup announced Friday was Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who heads the pope’s sex abuse advisory commission, though one of his members, the Rev. Hans Zollner, is the point person for the group.
In addition to Cupich and Zollner, the committee includes Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the Vatican’s sex crimes prosecutor; and Indian Cardinal Oswald Gracias, a member of Francis’ key cardinal adviser group.
Francis summoned leaders of the world’s bishops’ conferences to the Vatican Feb. 21-24 after the abuse scandal erupted in his native South America and again in the U.S. and he botched the case of a Chilean bishop implicated in a cover-up.
The stakes of the meeting grew exponentially after the Vatican told U.S. bishops earlier this month not to vote on proposed new measures to investigate sexual misconduct or cover-up within their ranks.
The head of the U.S. bishops conference, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, said the Holy See wanted to delay any vote until after the February global summit.
Cupich has said he was disappointed by the Vatican’s decision, but at the time of the U.S. bishops’ meeting, he proposed they go ahead and debate the measures and came up with a revised proposal himself.
His inclusion as a member of the Vatican organizing committee is significant, since he is not himself the head of a bishops’ conference — as are Scicluna and Gracias . That Francis chose him over DiNardo is perhaps understood by the obvious tensions between DiNardo and the Vatican after DiNardo’s public call this summer for a Vatican investigation into the U.S. scandal, which Rome refused.
Cupich is far more of a defender of the pope, whose popularity in the U.S. has tumbled over his uneven handling of the abuse crisis.
