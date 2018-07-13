WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh impressed Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., when the pair met Thursday.
“Judge Kavanaugh is an excellent choice for the Supreme Court,” Fischer said in a press release.
She said she asked the judge about his record and constitutional interpretation during their meeting.
“I was impressed with his talented legal mind, judicial temperament, and commitment to the rule of law,” she said.
When the nomination was announced earlier this week, Fischer had simply said she would be reviewing his record.
