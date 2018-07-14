Kavanaugh
Brett Kavanaugh, U.S. Supreme Court associate justice nominee for President Donald Trump, walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. 

 ANDREW HARRER/BLOOMBERG PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh impressed Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., when the pair met Thursday.

“Judge Kavanaugh is an excellent choice for the Supreme Court,” Fischer said in a press release.

She said she asked the judge about his record and constitutional interpretation during their meeting.

“I was impressed with his talented legal mind, judicial temperament, and commitment to the rule of law,” she said.

When the nomination was announced earlier this week, Fischer had simply said she would be reviewing his record. — Joseph Morton

(2) comments

markf
MARK SPRAY

Fischer is just doing what she is told to do. We all know she has no mind of her own.

FPALADINO
Stephanie PALADINO

So we get another press release. Doesn't this newspaper have a reporter that can sit down with Fischer and ask the tough questions? How many town hall meetings has she had?? Are we just supposed to sit back and let her slide into office for another 6 years? We need aggressive reporting! Doesn't seem she's held accountable for anything. How are voters supposed to get information to make an informed decision??

