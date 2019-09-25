WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse said Wednesday that there’s “terrible stuff” in the rough transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president.
But the Nebraska Republican also suggested that everybody needs to take a deep breath and slow down before drawing final conclusions.
“Obviously, we shouldn’t be having any American officeholder or any American candidate looking for foreign nations to come in and be involved in U.S. elections,” Sasse told The World-Herald. “There’s a lot that’s troubling in this transcript, but there’s a lot more information I also want to see.”
Most Republicans and Democrats have split along party lines in the way they view the transcript, which is extensive but not necessarily verbatim.
It documents how Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talked about ways the United States could help Ukraine.
It also shows that Trump asked for a favor — that Ukraine investigate interference in the 2016 presidential election and also dig into allegations against Vice President Joe Biden.
Democrats backing an impeachment inquiry view the transcript as a big smoking gun proving Trump illegally pressured a foreign country to go after his political rival.
Many Republicans, on the other hand, say it reflects a totally normal, candid call between two world leaders.
Sasse says both camps are off base.
“Many Republicans are rushing to circle the wagons and declare that there’s nothing bad in the transcript — that isn’t true,” Sasse said in the interview. “But there are also Democrats who had already decided they were going to impeach the president yesterday before they had any actual facts in front of them and I think that’s disastrous for the public health.”
Sasse serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee responsible for digging into the matter, which will likely include reviewing a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s behavior and a lot of other material.
The partisan divide over the transcript can be seen among other Iowa and Nebraska politicians.
Several Democratic candidates for Congress said they back the impeachment inquiry. Most GOP officeholders, meanwhile, offered only muted or no criticism of Trump over the transcript.
Sasse said the White House should release all of the information related to the situation that it can without exposing intelligence sources and methods.
But he also criticized the breathless tone of the cable television coverage, saying that careful attention to detail will be better than an hour-after-hour series of “hot takes.”
“I think there’s a lot of people right and left running around like headless chickens,” Sasse said. “And I don’t think that serves the long-term public interest.”
