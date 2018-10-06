WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse will vote to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.
The Nebraska Republican previously indicated he was a “lean yes” on the nomination but declared his support in a press release Friday morning, just an hour before a key procedural vote on the judge.
“I’m voting for confirmation because of the evidence and Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications,” Sasse said. “After spending more than 150 hours doing my homework, I completed my reading of the FBI’s seventh background investigation this morning. This broken and politicized process has further undermined public trust. Washington embarrassed itself for the last month, but it is clear that most Americans are yearning for more than tribal blood feuds.”
Sasse is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who initially praised Kavanaugh’s nomination before allegations of sexual assault against the judge. Kavanaugh strongly denies the allegations.
Sasse has declined World-Herald interview requests since the allegations were made but delivered an emotional speech this week on the Senate floor in which he argued that a vote for Kavanaugh did not mean lawmakers don’t care about women.
The other three Republican senators from Nebraska and Iowa also voted for Kavanaugh on Friday.
The Senate on Friday voted to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination. A final vote is expected on Saturday.
(6) comments
Wow!!! What a scoop!
According to this article, Nebraska has 4 senators. 🤔
Indeed. Sasse might well be the biggest moral fraud in the senate.
I second the motion.
I agree. Kavanaugh acted like a petulant child. His demeanor is not what a Supreme Court justice should have
The mega-donors will be very pleased with Senator $a$$e.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.