WASHINGTON — The two books Sen. Ben Sasse has written in office are paying off for him.
The Nebraska Republican received $601,276 in royalties, according to his 2018 annual financial disclosure report filed Tuesday.
That’s more than three times the $174,000 annual salary that Sasse receives as a U.S. senator.
It’s an eye-catching figure that’s sure to give new life to complaints from critics that Sasse is more focused on his writing career than his day job representing Nebraska.
Sasse was first elected in 2014 and recently announced he will seek a second term in 2020.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb noted the six-figure salary senators already receive.
“Instead of making sure that the trade wars end and that we actually make health insurance more affordable for families, he’s busy trouncing around the country making over half a million dollars on his book,” Kleeb said.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Spokesman James Wegmann could not immediately be reached for comment. He previously responded to such criticisms after Sasse’s first book was published by calling the complaints silly and partisan.
At the time, Wegmann said that Sasse had been part of major legislative battles and that it’s not unusual for political leaders to write about national challenges.
The royalties came to Sasse via literary agent Javelin Group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, according to the report.
It also details agreements with publisher St. Martin’s Press that refer to royalties ranging from 7.5% to 25%.
The report notes four Sasse trips that were paid for by St. Martin’s in October and November involving travel to either New York or Washington, D.C.
Those trips were related to promoting his 2018 release “Them: Why We Hate Each Other — and How to Heal.”
In that book, Sasse argues cultural fragmentation, technological advances and economic disruptions have undermined American unity.
It was not immediately clear how much of the 2018 royalties represent an advance on his latest book and how much are from the sales of his first one, “The Vanishing American Adult.”
That book stemmed in part from his time as president of Midland University and focused on the importance of fostering self-reliance and a strong work ethic in young people.
U.S. House members and senators have to file financial reports every year disclosing significant transactions, earned and unearned income, assets and liabilities and travel paid for by outside groups.
Lawmakers are allowed to report holdings in broad ranges, however, which means putting an exact figure on their net worth is virtually impossible.
Sasse reported assets totaling between $1,617,000 and $6,738,000.
The most valuable of those assets is a Victorian town house on Capitol Hill listed between $1 million and $5 million.
Sasse paid $926,000 for that house in 2017. Wegmann said at the time that the senator planned to make it a part-time rental property.
Sasse reported receiving between $5,000 and $15,000 in revenue from the property last year. The report does not detail who rented the house and made those payments.
As for liabilities, Sasse reported a mortgage of $500,000 to $1 million through the State Employees Credit Union in Maryland.
Meet the Nebraska state senators
Here are the 49 state senators of Nebraska's 106th Legislature. You can click here to find your state senator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.