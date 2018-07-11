WASHINGTON — It’s been two years since Omaha native Seth Rich was gunned down near his home in the nation’s capital.
While police have suggested that Rich was most likely the victim of a botched robbery, his work at the Democratic National Committee quickly spawned a host of Internet conspiracy theories that eventually found their way on to Fox News.
His grieving parents, Joel and Mary Rich, meanwhile, have sought to keep the focus on their son’s life, highlighting his caring nature and devotion to civic causes.
“Despite so much that our family has gone through, our hope is that Seth’s legacy of public service, his determination to make our country and world a better place and his genuine desire to foster engagement among all ages all persist, and that serves as some comfort to our family during these dark times,” his parents said in a statement Tuesday.
The case remains unsolved, and police told The World-Herald that they have no updates.
Conservative lobbyist Jack Burkman has sought attention for his own investigation of the case and said this week that he has a new witness. But Burkman has been a controversial figure.
In a bizarre twist, a man he hired to help with the investigation tried to kill him earlier this year, based on an account he gave to the Washington Post.
Seth’s parents have distanced themselves from Burkman and his activities.
“We would like to remind those who are not law enforcement officials who claim to be helping by conducting ‘investigations’ are not helping at all,” they said in their Tuesday statement.
That statement was issued through attorneys who are representing the family in a lawsuit against Fox News over a false story — retracted a week later — that indicated that Seth had provided DNC emails to WikiLeaks.
In their statement, his parents said those pushing bad information only interfere with the real investigation and complicate the actual police effort to solve the slaying.
“We ask anyone with information related to Seth’s murder to please contact MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) first and help us get some modicum of closure,” they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.