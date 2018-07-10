WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley was quick Monday night to praise Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Grassley, R-Iowa, is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will review President Donald Trump’s second nomination to the highest court in the land.
“Judge Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees to come before the Senate,” Grassley said. “His credentials are well-known, and he’s served with distinction as a judge on the esteemed D.C. Circuit for more than a decade. He is a superb mainstream candidate worthy of the Senate’s consideration.”
Kavanaugh also drew kind words in a statement from Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a member of the Judiciary Committee.
“Brett Kavanaugh is a serious jurist known for careful deliberation,” Sasse said. “This doesn’t matter to many on the left. Sadly, the #Resistance is going to try to bork him by portraying him as a cross between Lex Luthor and Darth Vader. This isn’t the apocalypse — this is an opportunity to thoroughly review Kavanaugh’s record, debate this seriously and celebrate our system of checks, balances and limited government.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, lauded Kavanaugh as a “highly qualified, well-respected justice committed to the rule of law.”
Of the four senators from Nebraska and Iowa, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is the only one up for re-election this fall. Her Monday night statement on the nominee was more measured than those of her colleagues.
“As the Senate begins the confirmation process, I will be thoroughly reviewing Judge Kavanaugh’s record and I look forward to visiting with him in person,” Fischer said.
