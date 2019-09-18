Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at the dedication of a Chief Standing Bear statue at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The chief’s eloquent “I am a Man” speech at his trial resulted in the recognition of Native Americans as people under the law. His statue takes the place of William Jennings Bryan's.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at the dedication of a Chief Standing Bear statue at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The chief’s eloquent “I am a Man” speech at his trial resulted in the recognition of Native Americans as people under the law. His statue takes the place of William Jennings Bryan's.
A bronze statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear was unveiled Wednesday, in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. Dignitaries on the stage included top Nebraska and national officials.
JOSEPH MORTON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at the dedication of a Chief Standing Bear statue at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The chief’s eloquent “I am a Man” speech at his trial resulted in the recognition of Native Americans as people under the law. His statue takes the place of William Jennings Bryan's.
JOSEPH MORTON/THE WORLD-HERALD
One side of the base of the new statue of Chief Standing Bear in the Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
JOSEPH MORTON/THE WORLD-HERALD
One side of the base of the new statue of Chief Standing Bear in the Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
JOSEPH MORTON/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bronze statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear was unveiled Wednesday in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol. Dignitaries on the stage included top Nebraska and national officials.
JOSEPH MORTON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer delivers the benediction during the dedication of the statue of Chief Standing Bear at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON — American history books have often overlooked Standing Bear, but for millions of U.S. Capitol visitors, the Ponca chief will now be impossible to miss.
A towering bronze statue of the chief, his hand held out before him, stands prominently in Statuary Hall.
“It’s an honor to be here today to recognize a Nebraska hero and one of the most important civil rights leaders in our country that almost nobody knows about,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said at the statue’s dedication on Wednesday. “And we hope to be able to correct that today and tell his story.”
That story is one of how the peaceful Ponca were forced to leave Nebraska and how Chief Standing Bear later pledged to his dying son that he would return to bury his body in their homeland.
Standing Bear was arrested while fulfilling that deathbed promise, and was called upon to prove in court that he should be considered a person under the law.
The chief argued that while his hand might be a different color, it still bled when pierced. His next words are inscribed on the black granite of the statue’s base.
“The blood that will flow from mine will be the same color as yours. The same God made us both. I am a man.”
That speech resulted in a landmark court decision recognizing equal rights for Native Americans.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Dignitaries on the stage Wednesday included top Nebraska and national officials. One after another, they invoked the chief’s words.
“Chief Standing Bear didn’t seek to be a civil rights leader,” said Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb. “He simply wanted to bury his dead son on their ancestral homeland, and in doing so he called forth the essence of human dignity and he changed the course of history in that transcendent moment when he raised his hand and he said ‘I am a man. God made us both.’”
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., noted that Statuary Hall was previously the meeting place for the House of Representatives when lawmakers approved the shameful injustice known as the Indian Removal Act.
Fischer referred to a statue representing Clio, the muse of History, that stood witness that day and still watches from above the chamber’s doorway.
“Today she turns a new page as Chief Standing Bear is welcomed into this cathedral of Democracy and joins those who have shaped America’s history,” Fischer said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke about inviting each state to send two statues to the Capitol — a practice that started as a unity gesture after the Civil War.
“More than 150 years later Statuary Hall is our pantheon of patriots, where our nation’s heroes are memorialized in marble and bronze,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi noted that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson now stand alongside figures such as Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglas, leaders of the women’s suffrage movement — and Standing Bear.
Nebraska state Sen. Tom Brewer pushed the amendment that authorized replacing the state’s statue of William Jennings Bryan with Standing Bear.
Brewer delivered a benediction that touched on loving neighbors and showing mercy.
Among others at the event: the entire Nebraska congressional delegation, Judi gaiashkibos, who is executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, and the artist Ben Victor — the only living artist with three statues now on permanent display in the Capitol.
A few of the chief’s direct descendants attended, including Steve Laravie of Lincoln and his son Steve Laravie Jr., who performed the “Chief Standing Bear Honor Song” during the dedication.
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska Chairman Larry Wright Jr. delivered the invocation and said afterward that it was overwhelming to think of all the people who would pass by the statue.
“To know that this is going to be one of the things that they see and probably won’t forget,” Wright said. “Today is a good day for the Ponca nation.”
1 of 23
PONY EXPRESS NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
Don Parmenter, left, of Gering and Casey Debus of Morrill wait momentarily at Scotts Bluff National Monument while the mochila transfers horses. In 2008, the two riders participated in a Pony Express re-ride that began in Sacramento, California, and concluded in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Willow Island Pony Express station sits in a city park in Cozad, Neb. First used as a trading post, the station also served as a stage coach stop for the Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Company. The cabin was originally built on a bank of the Platte River, south of present-day Darr, Neb., and was moved here in 1938.
Trail riders move down the Oregon Trail at Ash Hollow State Historical Park during the Convergence on Sacred Ground event in 2017. In full, the Oregon Trail spanned over 2,000 miles and crossed six states, in which trail landmarks, settlements, wagon ruts and other traces can still be seen today.
The Oregon Trail Wagon Train passes over a bed of white "plains bee balm" on the first day of a four-day trek. Once a popular tourist attraction, participants were able to experience a little of what the pioneer journey over the prairie near Chimney Rock was like.
For both Native American tribes and pioneers traveling westward, Chimney Rock, now a National Historic Site near Bayard, was the first of two important markers along the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails in the Nebraska Panhandle. The unique geological formation, along with the landmark at Scotts Bluff National Monument, less than thirty miles away, appears mentioned in the writings of many early settlers.
Max Cawiezel operates an antique John Deere sugar beet digger with the help of Belgian horses Bob and Ben at the Farm and Ranch Museum near Gering, Neb. Historical equipment and farming techniques were a part of the museum's eighth annual Harvest Festival in 2004.
The Homestead Act of 1862 offered incentive, in the form of 160 acres of free land, to pioneers moving westward. Homestead National Monument commemorates this historic event, housing an extensive collection of homesteading artifacts and offering interactive exhibits documenting the lives of early settlers. On display here is a 1945 Allis Chalmers Model C tractor, used in Alaska on the nation's last homestead.
In August 2017, a rare total solar eclipse crossed a wide swath of Nebraska, bringing with it record amounts of tourism to small towns and state parks along the path. Bruce Cardwell, center, of Omaha, Nebraska, waits for the eclipse to reappear from behind the clouds. Homestead National Monument hosted a viewing party for the eclipse, inviting NASA scientists and featuring programs led by celebrity guest Bill Nye.
The sky over the Homestead National Monument's Homestead Heritage Center is illuminated by a lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, 2018, as seen through the window of the center. Open prairie and clear skies have made the site popular for star viewing and storytelling, as well as daytime astronomy programs.
The Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail traces the path of early Mormon settlers from Illinois, through Iowa and Nebraska, towards Wyoming and Utah. Two notable encampment areas — Winter Quarters in north Omaha and Kanesville in Council Bluffs — served as vital stops along the way.
Amber Lutke, left, and Russ Leger lead a wagon train on Pioneer Trail heading to for the Grand Encampment at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. The event marked the 170th anniversary since the Mormons left Nauvoo, Illinois, to camp in what are now Council Bluffs and north Omaha.
Dave McKeag, trail boss and wagonmaster from Council Bluffs, prepares to lead the 150th anniversary Gold Rush Days wagon trail ride to California. The ride started from the Western Historic Trail Center in Council Bluffs, and included a stop overnight in Omaha.
The Missouri River, as seen from the Chief Standing Bear Bridge connecting Nebraska and South Dakota, near Niobrara on the Lewis & Clark trail. Two segments of the river, totaling just over one hundred miles, make up the Missouri National Recreational River.
The Lewis and Clark replica keelboat of The Discovery Expedition of St. Charles, Missouri, pushes up the Missouri River across from downtown Omaha. As part of the 200th anniversary celebration of the Lewis & Clark Expedition, reenactors followed the original route of the expedition up the river, stopping at several cities along the way.
A 2012 press conference, held outside the National Parks Building on the Missouri riverfront in Omaha, announced the formation the Lewis and Clark Trust Inc. Stephenie Ambrose Tubbs, chairman of the trust and daughter of the late author and historian Stephen Ambrose, uses a quill to sign the collaborative agreement, committing to work on the preservation, interpretation and promotion of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail for the benefit of all people.
Rapids attract visitors to the Niobrara River's Rocky Ford area. Only a fraction of segments of rivers in the United States are able to be designated under the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System - the 76-mile stretch near Valentine qualifies by being a free-flowing segment with accessible undeveloped shoreline and clean or managed water. Rocky Ford, a popular take-out site for canoes and float trips, is privately owned, but past negotiations have considered turning it over to the federal government to ensure continued public access.
The Niobrara National Scenic River is also home to nationally and regionally significant geology, fossil sites and wildlife. Diverse species of plants and animals, including elk, can be found at the Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge.
Millions of years ago, the plentiful riverbanks and lush vegetation of Northwest Nebraska provided a perfect habitat for mammals that eventually became fossilized and are now being discovered along "Fossil Freeway," a corridor of paleontology sites stretching from Kimball, Nebraska, to Rapid City, South Dakota.
This bock of fossils was collected from the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument and is housed in the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. It contains bones from several different groups of animals, including chalicotheres, giant pigs, oreodonts, cats and dogs. Most of the bones, however, are from Menoceras, a pony-sized rhinoceros.
Within the state of Nebraska, the United States National Park Service has designated three National Monuments, five National Historic Trails, and two National Rivers. Together, these landmarks chart a broad path across Nebraska history, from prehistoric landscapes through pioneer settlements, many of which continue to be explored and enjoyed today.
1 of 23
PONY EXPRESS NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
Don Parmenter, left, of Gering and Casey Debus of Morrill wait momentarily at Scotts Bluff National Monument while the mochila transfers horses. In 2008, the two riders participated in a Pony Express re-ride that began in Sacramento, California, and concluded in St. Joseph, Missouri.
ROGER HOLSINGER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
PONY EXPRESS NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
The Willow Island Pony Express station sits in a city park in Cozad, Neb. First used as a trading post, the station also served as a stage coach stop for the Central Overland California and Pikes Peak Express Company. The cabin was originally built on a bank of the Platte River, south of present-day Darr, Neb., and was moved here in 1938.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
PONY EXPRESS NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL & OREGON NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
Markers south of exit 231 on Interstate 80, between Lexington and Cozad, designate the nearby sites of the Willow Island Pony Express station, left, and the Oregon Trail.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
OREGON NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
Trail riders move down the Oregon Trail at Ash Hollow State Historical Park during the Convergence on Sacred Ground event in 2017. In full, the Oregon Trail spanned over 2,000 miles and crossed six states, in which trail landmarks, settlements, wagon ruts and other traces can still be seen today.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
OREGON NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
The Oregon Trail Wagon Train passes over a bed of white "plains bee balm" on the first day of a four-day trek. Once a popular tourist attraction, participants were able to experience a little of what the pioneer journey over the prairie near Chimney Rock was like.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENT
For both Native American tribes and pioneers traveling westward, Chimney Rock, now a National Historic Site near Bayard, was the first of two important markers along the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails in the Nebraska Panhandle. The unique geological formation, along with the landmark at Scotts Bluff National Monument, less than thirty miles away, appears mentioned in the writings of many early settlers.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
SCOTTS BLUFF NATIONAL MONUMENT
Evening light and rolling storm clouds create a scenic backdrop for the prairie landscape at Scotts Bluff National Monument. The monument marks its 100th anniversary this year.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
FARM AND RANCH MUSEUM
Max Cawiezel operates an antique John Deere sugar beet digger with the help of Belgian horses Bob and Ben at the Farm and Ranch Museum near Gering, Neb. Historical equipment and farming techniques were a part of the museum's eighth annual Harvest Festival in 2004.
RICK MYERS/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
HOMESTEAD NATIONAL MONUMENT OF AMERICA
The Homestead Act of 1862 offered incentive, in the form of 160 acres of free land, to pioneers moving westward. Homestead National Monument commemorates this historic event, housing an extensive collection of homesteading artifacts and offering interactive exhibits documenting the lives of early settlers. On display here is a 1945 Allis Chalmers Model C tractor, used in Alaska on the nation's last homestead.
DAVID HENDEE/THE WORLD-HERALD
HOMESTEAD NATIONAL MONUMENT OF AMERICA
In August 2017, a rare total solar eclipse crossed a wide swath of Nebraska, bringing with it record amounts of tourism to small towns and state parks along the path. Bruce Cardwell, center, of Omaha, Nebraska, waits for the eclipse to reappear from behind the clouds. Homestead National Monument hosted a viewing party for the eclipse, inviting NASA scientists and featuring programs led by celebrity guest Bill Nye.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
HOMESTEAD NATIONAL MONUMENT OF AMERICA
The sky over the Homestead National Monument's Homestead Heritage Center is illuminated by a lunar eclipse on Jan. 31, 2018, as seen through the window of the center. Open prairie and clear skies have made the site popular for star viewing and storytelling, as well as daytime astronomy programs.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
MORMON PIONEER NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
The Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail traces the path of early Mormon settlers from Illinois, through Iowa and Nebraska, towards Wyoming and Utah. Two notable encampment areas — Winter Quarters in north Omaha and Kanesville in Council Bluffs — served as vital stops along the way.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
MORMON PIONEER NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
Amber Lutke, left, and Russ Leger lead a wagon train on Pioneer Trail heading to for the Grand Encampment at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs. The event marked the 170th anniversary since the Mormons left Nauvoo, Illinois, to camp in what are now Council Bluffs and north Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CALIFORNIA NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
Dave McKeag, trail boss and wagonmaster from Council Bluffs, prepares to lead the 150th anniversary Gold Rush Days wagon trail ride to California. The ride started from the Western Historic Trail Center in Council Bluffs, and included a stop overnight in Omaha.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
MISSOURI NATIONAL RECREATIONAL RIVER
The Missouri River, as seen from the Chief Standing Bear Bridge connecting Nebraska and South Dakota, near Niobrara on the Lewis & Clark trail. Two segments of the river, totaling just over one hundred miles, make up the Missouri National Recreational River.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
LEWIS & CLARK NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
The Lewis and Clark replica keelboat of The Discovery Expedition of St. Charles, Missouri, pushes up the Missouri River across from downtown Omaha. As part of the 200th anniversary celebration of the Lewis & Clark Expedition, reenactors followed the original route of the expedition up the river, stopping at several cities along the way.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
LEWIS & CLARK NATIONAL HISTORIC TRAIL
A 2012 press conference, held outside the National Parks Building on the Missouri riverfront in Omaha, announced the formation the Lewis and Clark Trust Inc. Stephenie Ambrose Tubbs, chairman of the trust and daughter of the late author and historian Stephen Ambrose, uses a quill to sign the collaborative agreement, committing to work on the preservation, interpretation and promotion of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail for the benefit of all people.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
NIOBRARA NATIONAL SCENIC RIVER
Rapids attract visitors to the Niobrara River's Rocky Ford area. Only a fraction of segments of rivers in the United States are able to be designated under the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System - the 76-mile stretch near Valentine qualifies by being a free-flowing segment with accessible undeveloped shoreline and clean or managed water. Rocky Ford, a popular take-out site for canoes and float trips, is privately owned, but past negotiations have considered turning it over to the federal government to ensure continued public access.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
NIOBRARA NATIONAL SCENIC RIVER
Members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wildlife Club take canoes and kayaks out on the Niobrara River.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NIOBRARA NATIONAL SCENIC RIVER
The Niobrara National Scenic River is also home to nationally and regionally significant geology, fossil sites and wildlife. Diverse species of plants and animals, including elk, can be found at the Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
AGATE FOSSIL BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT
Millions of years ago, the plentiful riverbanks and lush vegetation of Northwest Nebraska provided a perfect habitat for mammals that eventually became fossilized and are now being discovered along "Fossil Freeway," a corridor of paleontology sites stretching from Kimball, Nebraska, to Rapid City, South Dakota.
THE WORLD-HERALD
AGATE FOSSIL BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT
This bock of fossils was collected from the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument and is housed in the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. It contains bones from several different groups of animals, including chalicotheres, giant pigs, oreodonts, cats and dogs. Most of the bones, however, are from Menoceras, a pony-sized rhinoceros.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
AGATE FOSSIL BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT
Sunset shadows at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.