The names of the two men who drowned Friday while fishing off a diversion dam on the Republican River have been released.
The men: Cody A. Reutter, 29, of Blue Hill and Omar Martinez Cruz, 27, of Grand Island.
Witnesses said the men became trapped in the undertow beneath the dam. Their bodies were found Sunday and Monday.
