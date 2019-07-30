The names of the two men who drowned Friday while fishing off a diversion dam on the Republican River have been released.

The men: Cody A. Reutter, 29, of Blue Hill and Omar Martinez Cruz, 27, of Grand Island.

Witnesses said the men became trapped in the undertow beneath the dam. Their bodies were found Sunday and Monday.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area