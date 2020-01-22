Treasurer's office 2 (copy) (copy)

Without any public announcement, State Treasurer John Murante opened a satellite office in west Omaha in September.

 PAUL HAMMEL/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — State Treasurer John Murante said that an Omaha satellite office, operating since September, will soon be open to the public.

The office, on the second floor of the United Republic Bank Building at 111 S. 181st St., will open on Feb. 3.

The existence of the taxpayer-funded office, which hadn’t been publicized, was recently the subject of a World-Herald story. Critics said it appeared to be intended for the convenience of Treasurer’s Office workers rather than the public because of its location in far west Omaha, and because it had opened without any public disclosure.

Murante said his goal for the Omaha office was to “provide a central location” where people from Douglas, Sarpy and other counties could file unclaimed property claims, receive their money and access other services provided by the office.

Omaha-area residents, he said, account for 53% of the unclaimed properties held by the Treasurer’s office.

The Treasurer’s office, which is located in the State Capitol, currently has an unclaimed property satellite office at 809 P St. in Lincoln. Unclaimed property also can be searched online at www.NebraskaLostCash.gov or by calling 1-877-572-9688.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

