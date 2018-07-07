The prayerful group that stood Friday on the spot where a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death earlier this week had a short yet powerful message: “Wake up.”
They hurled those words at the brick walls of the nearby First Lutheran Church to protest the violence that left two dead Wednesday night and early Thursday within blocks of each other.
Gregory L. Powell died after being allegedly stabbed by Aldo Guizar, 20, at the intersection of 31st and Jackson Streets. Roderick Moore Jr., 19, was shot to death outside Jackson Tower, 600 S. 27th St., hours later.
About two dozen people from the First Responders group, an organization that meets to pray for homicide victims, and Beautiful Gate, a nearby Christian outreach center, stood together in prayer joined by three police officers.
They prayed for the victim’s family, for peace in the neighborhood and for an end to citywide violence, nodding and swaying with closed eyes at messages that echoed their own.
“That weighs heavy on my heart,” said one Beautiful Gate member. “There’s a lot of blood spilled in this neighborhood.”
No family members were present at the gathering for Powell.
Shortly after the gathering for Powell, a similar gathering took place at 600 S. 27th St. for Moore.
A group of about 30 stood in a circle at the entrance to the Jackson Tower courtyard. Members of the Omaha police gang unit watched from the side and from cars parked in a lot across the street as participants prayed and sang hymns.
Many of those who took part were residents of the building. Some expressed concern about crime in the neighborhood.
“It has rattled a lot of people,” said Jackson Tower resident Kathleen Johnson, 42. “I wish people could come to the Lord or deal with things a little bit more (calmly.) Don’t bring the violence in. Don’t bring the evil in.”
JaLisa Wynn, 19, said she was Moore’s girlfriend. She described him as a goofy person who could always be trusted to tell the truth.
“He was sweet. He was a nice person and he told it like it was,” she said.
Moore was planning to move to the Minneapolis area soon, where his father lives, she said.
A man who said he was a close friend of Moore’s said he did not live in Jackson Tower but was staying there with a friend. Moore was from Omaha and had grown up in the Miller Park neighborhood, he said.
Earlier Friday, the man accused in Powell’s stabbing was ordered held on $250,000 bail.
Guizar has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon. Police were sent to 31st and Jackson just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a disturbance. Powell was found with stab wounds and taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.
Guizar’s address is a residence near 35th Avenue and Jones Street, not far from where Powell lived.
A prosecutor at Guizar’s court hearing Friday afternoon said Powell was found with multiple stab wounds. Several witnesses provided police with descriptions of the man they saw stab Powell. Police went to Guizar’s home and he admitted that he had stabbed Powell, the prosecutor said.
Guizar would have to post 10 percent of his bail amount, or $25,000, to be released from custody.
