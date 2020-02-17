A motorcyclist died Sunday following a collision with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 6 west of Hastings in Adams County. 

Jeffery D. Hoffart, 54, of Hastings, was taken to Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings with critical injuries about 2 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Hoffart died later at the hospital.  

The driver of the pickup, Gerald M. Mousel, 81, of Roseland, Nebraska, and a passenger, Sharon Mousel, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A second passenger was not injured. 

Deputies determined that Hoffart was eastbound on Highway 6. The westbound pickup driven by Mousel failed to yield to the motorcycle while turning south onto Roseland Avenue and collided with the motorcycle. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

