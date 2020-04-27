A Council Bluffs man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries Sunday when his motorcycle crash while exiting Interstate 29 near Crescent, Iowa. 

Billy Hannan, 50, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by medics from the Crescent Volunteer Fire Department, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. 

Investigators determined that Hannan, who was not wearing a helmet, was northbound on I-29 when he began to exit. He lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

