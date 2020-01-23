Omaha commuters can expect a wintry mix today, but the rain is not expected to change into snow until the afternoon.
"It's drizzling out there now with highs from 32 to 35 (degrees) but I don't think there will be much of a an impact on the morning commuters," said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. "We will probably see 1 to 2 inches of snow later in the afternoon."
Streets appear in good shape, but ice is still a problem, DeWald said.
"We're hearing that the neighborhood streets and sidewalks are still a little slick," he said.
A dense fog that covered much of eastern Nebraska had moved into western Iowa by 6 a.m. Visibility in western Iowa was down to a quarter of a mile in many places, according to the weather service.
Snow should be heavier west of the Omaha area, DeWald said, with 2 to 3 inches falling from Norfolk to Columbus. Lincoln is also expected to see 2 to 3 inches of snow, he said.
Greatest accumulations of snow are expected to stretch from Albion to Beatrice in Nebraska's southeastern counties where 3 to 4 inches is expected. Heaviest snowfall rates will move from the northwest to the southeast in that area until 6 p.m.
"The entire area should by be dry by midnight tonight," DeWald said. "That will continue through Monday."
