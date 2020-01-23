Omaha commuters can expect a wintry mix today, but the rain is not expected to change into snow until the afternoon. 

"It's drizzling out there now with highs from 32 to 35 (degrees) but I don't think there will be much of a an impact on the morning commuters," said Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. "We will probably see 1 to 2 inches of snow later in the afternoon."

Streets appear in good shape, but ice is still a problem, DeWald said. 

"We're hearing that the neighborhood streets and sidewalks are still a little slick," he said. 

A dense fog that covered much of eastern Nebraska had moved into western Iowa by 6 a.m. Visibility in western Iowa was down to a quarter of a mile in many places, according to the weather service.

Snow should be heavier west of the Omaha area, DeWald said, with 2 to 3 inches falling from Norfolk to Columbus. Lincoln is also expected to see 2 to 3 inches of snow, he said. 

Greatest accumulations of snow are expected to stretch from Albion to Beatrice in Nebraska's southeastern counties where 3 to 4 inches is expected. Heaviest snowfall rates will move from the northwest to the southeast in that area until 6 p.m.

"The entire area should by be dry by midnight tonight," DeWald said. "That will continue through Monday."

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription