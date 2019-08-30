Dorian gains fury but could spare Florida a direct hit (copy)

Workers board up a storefront as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas on Friday. The storm could be a Category 4 when it reaches eastern Florida.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska Task Force 1, a federal urban search and rescue task force, will join utility workers from some of the state's power districts in heading to Florida to help with recovery from Hurricane Dorian.

The task force will deploy a 16-person team to help with water rescue. That will include eight members of Lincoln Fire & Rescue, five members of the Omaha Fire Department, two civilian members and one member of the Council Bluffs Fire Department. 

The Lincoln Electric System will deploy 14 staff members to help Florida utilities with power restoration. The group plans to depart Monday and stay up to two weeks, depending on need. 

The Nebraska Public Power District announced Thursday that it also is dispatching crews to help. 

The American Public Power Association is coordinating help as part of a mutual aid network. Utilities are assigned to specific areas, and the likelihood of damage in that area determines whether their aid is requested.

NPPD has been assigned to help with recovery in Orlando.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

NPPD is sending 18 people and 18 vehicles for an anticipated two-week trip. Line technicians and supervisory staff will be taking a digger truck, bucket trucks, pickups, trailers and all-terrain utility vehicles.

Travel to Florida is expected to take about three days.

The Omaha Public Power District will deploy 15 employees early Sunday morning. The crews won't be staying in Florida but in a neighboring state, and will be ready to mobilize as soon as it is safe to do so.

Dorian has the potential to reach dangerous Category 4 level in eastern Florida if it remains on its expected track with the strength projected.

Life-threatening storm surges and powerful winds are possible in Florida late this weekend into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

World-Herald staff writer Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report. 

10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years

Nebraska and Iowa have had their share of unusual or extreme weather over the decades. Here are some examples.

Source: Nebraska Weather, an Omaha World-Herald book

1 of 11

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area