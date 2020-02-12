Plan for a miserable Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute.

Winds will rise sharply before it gets dark Wednesday, temperatures will drop off and snow is expected as an Arctic front moves through.

"It's going to stink," Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said of the metro area's evening commute.

UNO announced the cancellation of all classes before 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Significant snowfall isn't expected, but any snow that falls will create slippery spots and hamper visibility.

Here's how fast it will change:

At 3:30 p.m., temperatures were about 40 degrees in Omaha. Winds were blowing about 10 mph.

By 5 p.m., the temperature is expected to be below freezing. Winds could be gusting to 45 mph.

Thursday morning won't be much of an improvement, if any. As temperatures fall overnight, so will wind chills, Nicolaisen said. 

Omaha and Lincoln could see wind chills as low as -24 degrees or so Thursday morning, he said. 

Thursday will remain frigid, with highs in the low to mid-teens and wind chills below zero to begin the day.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

