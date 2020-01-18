A minivan and another vehicle were involved in a crash with a snowplow near 156th and Harrison streets at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Sarpy and Douglas Counties' dispatchers.
Omaha Fire and Rescue transported two people to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy trauma center in serious condition, a Sarpy County dispatcher said.
No further details were immediately available.
Winter system impacts Nebraska on Friday, Jan. 17th
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Looking west on Marcy Street from 43rd Street on Friday, snow covers cars and the street.
Vehicles make their way on to I-480 as snow is cleared from a sidewalk below on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Vince Smith clears snow from a sidewalk on Farnam Street in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A pedestrian walks into wind blown snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Cars head west on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow.
Cars head east on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow on Friday.
Vehicles make their way up a snow covered ramp into I-480 in downtown Omaha on Friday.
Bob Creal zips up before returning to shoveling snow.
A student makes their way down an icy tunnel near Selleck Hall at UNL
Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity members use kitchen items to put the finishing touches on their snowman.
A squirrel savors a nut on a tree branch at UNL.
A UNL student makes their way to class.
Tractors clear the streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nick Chapa admires his work after putting the finishing touches on a snowman.
Graves are adorned with wreaths and snow in Wyuka cemetary.
Leslie Stroup uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
Snow bellows from a snow blower as janitors clear to the snow at Belmont Elementary School.
Mansoor Al Bayati uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
A pedestrian crosses 13th Street on Friday during a snow storm in Omaha.
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Vehicles navigate through the snow storm on Friday near TD Ameritrade Park.
A truck with a plow attached moves along Cuming Street in north downtown Omaha as snow falls Friday.
Snow falls near a streetlight in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A worker pushes snow of a sidewalk near TD Ameritrade Park on Friday.
A plow truck works Friday along 10th Street in Omaha.
Snow is brushed off a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
Snow is cleared from a sidewalk along Cuming Street on Friday morning in Omaha.
A worker clears snow from a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
