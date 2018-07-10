Col. John Watters’ 30-year military career stretched from horse-drawn artillery, through strategic bombing, and, with the Strategic Air Command, development of intermediate-range ballistic missiles that could rain destruction on the Soviet Union.
He flew more than 25 death-defying missions over Europe as a B-17 bombardier and navigator during World War II. Through luck and pluck, he lived to tell about it.
“He was a tough, wound-up guy — but, heart of gold, generous to a fault,” recalled his son, retired Navy Rear Adm. Robin Watters. “He was old-school.”
Quite old-school. Col. Watters was 101 when he died June 30 of complications from a fall. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday at the Capehart Chapel on Offutt Air Force Base, followed by burial at 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery.
Watters was born Feb. 4, 1917, in Selma, Alabama, and joined the ROTC program at Auburn University. He was commissioned in 1940, into the horse-drawn artillery. But with war looming, he transferred to the Army Air Corps. He went to bombardier/navigator school with Louis Zamperini, the former Olympian who became a war hero. The two reconnected late in life, after Zamperini’s story was told in the book and movie “Unbroken.”
Watters flew out of an airfield in East Anglia and met a young Englishwoman named Jean Briggs, an art student who volunteered at a local Red Cross canteen. She didn’t care much for Yanks at first, her son recalled.
“He had to pursue her,” Robin Watters said. “It wasn’t easy.”
She joined the Women’s Royal Navy Service and served in uniform. They married after the war. Not for decades would her husband learn that she was part of the Bletchley Park team that broke the German “Enigma” code, a story told in the 2014 film “The Imitation Game.”
“They had a 72-year marriage, just like in the movies,” Robin Watters said. “It’s amazing.”
After Watters defied the odds by surviving his quota of 25 B-17 missions, he served in various staff positions in England under Gen. Curtis LeMay. His responsibilities included planning bombing missions. But Robin Watters said he refused to remain deskbound, in order to remain current on the risks.
“The cat-and-mouse game, it would change so radically,” he said. “At great, great risk, he continued to fly these missions.”
After World War II ended, Watters transitioned to the missile field, following LeMay to SAC, and eventually to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He rose through the ranks, serving in staff positions at SAC and with the 92nd Bomb Wing, and was a base commander in England and California. He was assigned to Offutt when he retired as a colonel in 1970, and stayed.
He and Jean raised six children, all of whom graduated from what was then known as Bellevue High School. He worked as a real estate agent and served on the Bellevue Planning Commission.
In February 2017, Watters celebrated his 100th birthday with balloons and raspberry cake. He still drove his car. Each evening, he drank three glasses of whiskey and water: the first strong, the second in the middle and the third one weak, he told a reporter.
Watters is survived by his wife, Jean, of Bellevue; sons John Jr., Duncan, Christopher, Robin and Peter; and daughter Jennifer Ricou; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
“He was an example and a role model,” said his longtime friend, retired Brig. Gen. Reg Urschler of Bellevue. “We have lost a warrior in every sense of the word.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.