Warren Mattox lays a wreath during the 2018 Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery. Mattox was seeking out headstones of those who served in the Army during World War II, like his father.
Judy Fairbanks lays a wreath at the headstone of her husband, Charles, during last year's Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ gravesites at Omaha National Cemetery in 2016. The annual wreath-laying at gravesites is part of the Wreaths Across America memorial event.
Liz Reilly lays a wreath at a headstone during last year's Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery.
Come Saturday, thousands of deceased veterans across the state, and many more across America, will be remembered with a little holiday gift.
Volunteers are invited to lay wreaths on 1,756 graves at Omaha National Cemetery as part of the annual Wreaths Across America memorial event. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992, when the Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine donated surplus wreaths to place on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River from Washington D.C.
The program expanded after 2005, when a photo of the Arlington wreaths went viral. The Civil Air Patrol and various civic groups promoted and expanded the project on a national scale. Last year, more than 1.3 million wreaths were laid at 1,700 locations across the country. This year, the number of locations has risen to 2,000.
Mary Blodgett of Elkhorn brought the project to Nebraska in 2006 after reading about it in Reader's Digest magazine. Her father served in World War II, and her five brothers served in the military — three of them in Vietnam.
In Omaha, the wreath-laying was done at Forest Lawn Cemetery until 2016, when Omaha National Cemetery opened in western Sarpy County. Blodgett said the number of wreaths donated has more than doubled in the past two years.
Last year, more than 2,000 volunteers came out to help with the wreath-laying. The number of cars overwhelmed the cemetery.
This year, Blodgett said, volunteers are asked to park at Werner Park in Papillion and ride shuttle buses to the cemetery. Only cars with handicapped tags will be allowed to park on-site. Shuttles will begin running at 9 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m.
Bill and Evonne Williams, creators of the Remembering Our Fallen memorial wall and organizers of Veterans' Flights to Washington D.C., will lead the program. Guests speakers are Col. Gavin Marks, commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base; and Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., retired Air Force brigadier general.
In Lincoln, Brig. Gen. Lynn Heng of the Nebraska Army National Guard will be the keynote speaker for a wreath-laying ceremony at Wyuka Cemetery, where 1,800 wreaths will be laid.
A cold front is expected to bring chilly weather on Saturday. There is a chance of light snow, and the high temperature is forecast to be in the low 20s.
In addition to Omaha National and Wyuka Cemeteries, ceremonies are planned at 12 other sites across Nebraska, according to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org:
Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha
Old Fort Crook Post Cemetery, Offutt Air Force Base
Elwood Cemetery, Elwood
Mt. Hope Cemetery, Valentine
Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell
Hemingford Cemetery, Hemingford
Memorial Cemetery, Fremont
Nebraska Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Grand Island
Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City
Steele Cemetery, Falls City
St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery, Prague
Westlawn Memorial Park, Grand Island
Wreaths will remain on the graves until mid-January.
