The Trump administration gave formal notice Thursday that it plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty. Two Air Force OC-135B jets used on the missions are flown by crews from the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base. In this 2018 file photo, one of the planes is shown taxiing at Offutt.
The Trump administration on Thursday gave notice that it will pull out of the 34-nation 1992 Open Skies Treaty, a move that would permanently ground two Offutt-based photo reconnaissance jets used to enforce the accord.
The treaty allows the United States, Russia and the other member nations — principally, European countries plus Canada — to conduct supervised, unarmed observation flights over one another’s territory with the idea of promoting trust among the member nations and avoiding conflicts. The flights began in 2002; more than 1,500 have been flown since.
The planes carry expensive cameras, called sensors, the specifications of which are strictly regulated by the treaty. The U.S. aircraft, 60-year-old OC-135B jets, are maintained by the 55th Wing and flown by crews from the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron at Offutt. The mission crews that operate the cameras and analyze the imagery are from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency in Virginia.
On Thursday, the administration told international partners that it wants out of the Open Skies Treaty because Russia is violating the pact, and imagery collected during the flights can be obtained quickly at less cost from U.S. or commercial satellites.
Thursday’s notification indicates that the United States will formally exit the treaty in six months. It follows an eight-month review in which the Trump administration concluded it was no longer in America's interest to remain party to the treaty.
The treaty has its roots in an idea first proposed by President Dwight Eisenhower in the 1950s that was rejected by the Soviets. President George H.W. Bush resurrected the idea at the end of the Cold War, and his administration negotiated the treaty.
Open Skies enjoyed bipartisan support until several years ago, when a hard-line faction of Republicans, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ted Cruz of Texas, began working to scuttle the treaty. They have alleged that Russia is leveraging it to gain an unfair advantage over the United States.
The critics have cited restrictions of flights along the border of several conflict zones within the neighboring Republic of Georgia, where pro-Russian breakaway governments have declared independence. The Russians have also placed restrictions on the length of flights over Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea that is packed with military sites.
The treaty’s defenders, though, say it is still quite valuable, especially to our allies, by letting them keep an eye on each other. It also keeps NATO militaries working together, since most U.S. missions are flown in partnership with other countries.
Exiting the treaty, however, is expected to strain relations with Moscow and upset European allies and some members of Congress.
Nebraska’s Republican congressional delegation has joined with Democrats in supporting the treaty. Sen. Deb Fischer and Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry have led efforts to secure funding for replacements for the aged OC-135Bs, which were built by Boeing at the dawn of the jet age.
Last winter, they also inserted a provision in the Defense Authorization Act requiring formal notice to Congress and enacting other procedural hurdles before the administration could withdraw from the treaty. It's not clear whether those provision have been met.
The Trump administration’s budget justification document states that the OC-135Bs have experienced “decreasing mission reliability due to age, difficulties with out-of-production parts, and increased operating costs.” The document said the planes have completed just 65% of their missions between 2007 and 2017, driven by failures in their engines, fuel system, landing gear, generators and airframe.
“By not recapitalizing the Open Skies aircraft, we are adding risk to our aircrews,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a retired Air Force brigadier general who formerly commanded the 55th Wing, told The World-Herald in January. “The current aircraft are old, have bad maintenance rates and are prone to breakdown in Russia, putting our crews in bad situations where they are harassed by Russian authorities.”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper toured one of the planes and spoke with crew members during a February visit to Offutt.
Congress has appropriated at least $41.5 million toward replacing the jets in its 2020 budget. About $250 million is needed.
In March, Esper halted the bidding process on the two new aircraft, which were slated for delivery beginning in 2024, citing uncertainty over whether the U.S. would continue in the treaty.
Last month, top Democrats on the Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees in both the House and the Senate wrote to Trump accusing the president of "ramming" a withdrawal from the treaty. They said it would undermine U.S. alliances with European allies who rely on the treaty to keep Russia accountable for its military activities in the region.
"The administration's effort to make a major change to our national security policy in the midst of a global health crisis is not only shortsighted, but also unconscionable," wrote Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J. "This effort appears intended to limit appropriate congressional consultation on, and scrutiny of, the decision.”
They said they weren't moved by the defense secretary's argument that $125 million to replace aging aircraft used for treaty verification, which was already appropriated by Congress, is too costly. "The total cost of replacing the aircraft is a tiny portion of the overall defense budget," they said.
Earlier this month, 16 former senior European military and defense officials signed a statement supporting the treaty, saying that a U.S. withdrawal from the treaty would be a blow to global security and further undermine the international arms control agreements.
The officials asked the U.S. to reconsider its exit. But if the U.S. leaves, they called for European states to stay in the treaty, fulfill obligations under the treaty and refrain from restricting the length of observation flights or banning flights over certain territories.
The U.S. reportedly has been working on a proposal to backfill partners and allies with imagery that the U.S. would have shared from Open Skies flights.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
