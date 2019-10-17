WASHINGTON — Vice Admiral Charles Richard has been tapped to serve as the next head of U.S. Strategic Command.

The Alabama native previously served as StratCom’s deputy commander. The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination next week.

Charles Richard

Vice Admiral Charles Richard 

“As a former deputy commander of StratCom, Admiral Richard understands the responsibilities of the command and its mission well,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said in a press release. “With threats from Russia and China continuing to grow, nuclear deterrence is becoming more important than ever and StratCom requires experienced and capable leadership.”

Fischer is chair of the subcommittee that oversees U.S. strategic forces.

Richard will succeed Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who was confirmed last month as the next vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Richard served in the Navy’s submarine service for more than 30 years.

A historical overview of Offutt Air Force Base, longtime headquarters of the Strategic Air Command during the Cold War and current headquarters of what's now known as the Strategic Command. 

