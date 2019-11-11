Military service is among the most meaningful ways to protect American democracy. Generations of men and women form a core part of this nation’s identity: Sacrifice to uphold the freedom of others. These stories honor local veterans who embody what it means to serve.
She and her company drove supplies all over Iraq. It was scary and sometimes dangerous. At the time, she thought she was invincible. But the experience quickly made her grow up.
* * * * *
Myrt Hubbard, now 95, recalls the crash that occurred when she was was a 19-year-old working nearby at the airfield during WWII.
* * * * *
“I know what it’s like to not be in control of your environment, to be displaced from your home,” Kala Stroh said. “It’s the satisfaction of providing stability to a family, when we’ve been through so much upheaval ourselves.”
* * * * *
“Those of us who have been given a lot, a lot is expected,” Mick Wagoner said. “I saw how gifted I’d been, and I need to give back.”
* * * * *
In June, Joe Kirshenbaum was awarded the Legion of Honor, the highest honor France bestows on its citizens and foreign nationals.
* * * * *
The Oakland, Nebraska, man was influenced by the stories of his own dad. Finding the Navy tales of Dr. Harold Blanc intriguing, he decided he wanted to be like the character “Goose’’ in the Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun.’’
* * * * *
Honoring our heroes: Nebraska veterans and their service.
* * * * *
Events and special offers from around the Omaha metro in observance of Veterans Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.