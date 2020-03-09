WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that it is moving to suspend enrollment of new GI Bill students at Bellevue University.

It’s taking the same action against the University of Phoenix, Career Education Corporation and Temple University — all based on findings from the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, according to a VA press release.

“VA has concluded there is sufficient evidence to support a finding that these schools have utilized advertising, sales, or enrollment practices that are erroneous, deceptive, or misleading either by actual statement, omission, or intimation against GI Bill beneficiaries, in violation of the law,” according to the release.

Cris Hay-Merchant, Bellevue University’s director of strategic communications, said the university had no immediate comment because it had not yet received official notification about the suspension from the VA.

The VA said that affected schools have 60 days to take corrective action and that the decision only applies to new GI Bill students.

The department said it will afford current students the opportunity to continue their studies as long as they have maintained continuous enrollment.

“Our aim in taking this action is to protect veterans and their dependents’ GI Bill benefits and comply with the law,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “The department is committed to helping beneficiaries avoid any negative consequences that may result.”

