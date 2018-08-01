Bellevue University will be the site of an all-day veterans claims clinic Thursday sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs Lincoln regional office.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., representatives from the VA as well as the Disabled American Veterans, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs will be available to answer questions or to help vets or survivors file benefits claims with the VA.
As part of the event, Kerrie Witty, director of the Lincoln VA regional office, will hold a town hall meeting from 11 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held in the John B. Mueller Administrative Services Building at Bellevue University, 1000 Galvin Road South. For information, call Lillian Meisemer, the office’s public affairs officer, at 402-420-4303.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.